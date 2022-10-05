Data: Coresight Research; Note: Margin of error ±6 percentage points; Chart: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

The marijuana market has nearly tripled over the last three years as legalization sweeps the nation, according to a new report by Coresight Research.

What they found: Of the 1,017 survey respondents in the 41 states (plus, the District of Columbia) where marijuana is now legal in some form, 22% said they had purchased it for recreational or medicinal purposes over the last 12 months.

Among them, the average person spent $85 per month — with 1 in 4 spending less than $30 and 9% spending $200 or more.

That makes the market worth about $64.3 billion annually, up from $21.5 billion in 2019, Coresight estimated.

Zoom in: About two-thirds of users said they’ve increased their marijuana usage since it was legalized.