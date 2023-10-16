Columbites: Gluten-Free Biscuits by Daddy-O
If like Tyler, you were also let down by the latest biscuit hype, I've got some good news.
Driving the news: Gluten-Free Biscuits by Daddy-O recently opened a store in King-Lincoln Bronzeville, serving up thick, fluffy biscuits so tasty you'd never guess they're celiac-friendly.
- They've sold their popular biscuit mixes online since 2021, per 614 Magazine.
The intrigue: While in North Carolina for the Axios Local retreat, I met a couple who recently visited Columbus for the first time. Small world!
- One member of the couple, who has celiac disease, praised our local gluten-free food options — and gave me the scoop on Daddy-O's.
What I ate: A hearty bacon, egg and cheddar cheese sandwich ($6.35), and a blueberry biscuit ($5.50) covered in sweet, sticky icing for dessert.
- Don't expect an Instagram-worthy presentation. Just ask for extra napkins and dig in.
If you go: 7am-2pm Tuesday-Sunday. 821 E. Long St.
Pro tip: It's a small storefront with no indoor seating but there are benches across the street.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.