The modest storefront of Gluten-Free Biscuits By Daddy-O located on a stretch of Long Street that's being redeveloped. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

If like Tyler, you were also let down by the latest biscuit hype, I've got some good news.

Driving the news: Gluten-Free Biscuits by Daddy-O recently opened a store in King-Lincoln Bronzeville, serving up thick, fluffy biscuits so tasty you'd never guess they're celiac-friendly.

They've sold their popular biscuit mixes online since 2021, per 614 Magazine.

The intrigue: While in North Carolina for the Axios Local retreat, I met a couple who recently visited Columbus for the first time. Small world!

One member of the couple, who has celiac disease, praised our local gluten-free food options — and gave me the scoop on Daddy-O's.

What I ate: A hearty bacon, egg and cheddar cheese sandwich ($6.35), and a blueberry biscuit ($5.50) covered in sweet, sticky icing for dessert.

Don't expect an Instagram-worthy presentation. Just ask for extra napkins and dig in.

If you go: 7am-2pm Tuesday-Sunday. 821 E. Long St.

Pro tip: It's a small storefront with no indoor seating but there are benches across the street.