Matthiew asks: I'm new to Columbus and I'm gluten free. Are there good restaurants/bakeries I should check out?

👋 Alissa here. My close friend is gluten intolerant, so I've got the inside scoop. Her suggestions:

✉️ Two subscribers shared endorsements for Bake Me Happy:

"Best gluten-free pastries in town and always delightfully friendly service. Donut muffins and King Dongs (I know, I know) are my personal favorites." — Christina D.

"Their oatmeal cream clouds are quite possibly the best food item in Columbus, but their blueberry/basil/goat cheese scones (which you can also purchase frozen to bake at home!) are a very close second. 100/10 recommend." — Mallory G.

😋 I tried a few Bake Me Happy treats for journalism and can confirm they're correct.

