Ask Axios: What are Columbus' best gluten-free restaurants?
We're back with another installment of Ask Axios, where we answer your burning questions about our area.
Matthiew asks: I'm new to Columbus and I'm gluten free. Are there good restaurants/bakeries I should check out?
👋 Alissa here. My close friend is gluten intolerant, so I've got the inside scoop. Her suggestions:
- Breakfast: Another Broken Egg Cafe (Easton)
- Baked goods: Cherbourg Bakery (Bexley), Bake Me Happy (Dublin, Merion Village), Food For Good Thought (Clintonville)
- Macarons: Pistacia Vera (German Village)
- Pizza: Borgata Pizza Cafe, Joseppi's, OH Pizza and Brew (all with multiple locations)
- Sandwiches: Chocolate Cafe (Fifth By Northwest, Brewery District), Lexi's on Third (downtown)
- Date night: Cooper's Hawk (Easton), Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
✉️ Two subscribers shared endorsements for Bake Me Happy:
- "Best gluten-free pastries in town and always delightfully friendly service. Donut muffins and King Dongs (I know, I know) are my personal favorites." — Christina D.
- "Their oatmeal cream clouds are quite possibly the best food item in Columbus, but their blueberry/basil/goat cheese scones (which you can also purchase frozen to bake at home!) are a very close second. 100/10 recommend." — Mallory G.
😋 I tried a few Bake Me Happy treats for journalism and can confirm they're correct.
📬 Got questions? Email [email protected] and we'll find the answers.
