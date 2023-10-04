Where to watch "The Eras Tour" movie
Hoping to see "The Eras Tour'' film on opening night? We've found some blank spaces at Central Ohio theaters — but you should act swiftly.
Driving the news: The movie's forthcoming Oct. 13 debut shattered AMC's record for single-day advance ticket sales, raking in $26 million on Aug. 31, the day it was announced, Axios' Shauneen Miranda reports.
If you go: Tickets cost $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors, plus extra for premium showings on large format screens.
- The film is 2 hours and 45 minutes long.
Where to view it locally:
🍿 AMC, Cinemark and Marcus movie theaters across Central Ohio.
- AMC has the fewest tickets left, but there are still plenty of showtimes as early as 6pm and as late as 12:15am (although that is technically Oct. 14).
📽️ Gateway Film Center, 1550 N. High St., near Ohio State's campus.
- 2:15pm, 8pm and 9pm.
🚗 South Drive-In, 3050 S. High St., Far South Side.
- 7pm.
🍺 Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse, 3055 Indianola Ave., Clintonville, and Grandview Theater & Drafthouse, 1247 Grandview Ave.
- 6pm and 9:30pm.
- Pro tip: If you can wait a week, beer tasting events still have room on Oct. 21 and 22 and cost $50.
🤑 1 fun idea: Starting Oct. 19, rent a private theater for you and 39 of your closest friends at the Dublin, Easton or Grove City AMC locations for $800.
- Hey, it's still cheaper than tickets for the actual tour!
Meanwhile, if you're more a Beyhive member than a Swiftie, Beyoncé has announced a "Renaissance World Tour" concert film debuting Dec. 1.
