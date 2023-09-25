The school year is officially in full swing, with a new superintendent in charge of Columbus City Schools.

Driving the news: Angela Chapman took over the role full-time July 1 following the retirement of Talisa Dixon.

For our latest Best Day Ever, we asked Chapman how she spends her time outside of leading the state's largest school district:

🎵 Music to start your day: While I am a huge fan of '90s R&B music, it would be a toss-up between "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers or "Happy Feelings" by Maze.

🥞 Breakfast: On the weekends, I prefer brunch instead of breakfast. One of my favorite places is the Drunch Eatery and I would most likely have the Drunch Stack of pancakes.

🙏 Morning activity: I tend to start my days with prayer and meditation. Next I would review my schedule for the day, prepare my son for school, pack lunches, recite our affirmations and get him off to the bus stop.

🥗 Lunch: Typically, I try to pack my lunch each day, which usually includes a salad, fruit and plenty of snacks to get me through the day.

If I can get away for lunch, I love to have lunch meetings at Degrees at Columbus State, which is staffed by students from the culinary program.

🌳 Afternoon activity: Spending time with family and friends at home or in the park.

On Sunday afternoons, my heart smiles most while watching my son play flag football or reading a favorite book with him.

🍟 Dinner: I'm a foodie so I welcome all cuisines, however I enjoy supporting local businesses. My favorite meal includes lamb chops, paired with vegetables of the day and potatoes.

On the weekends, I love to get the Seafood Stoner Fries from Black Box Fix at Easton and follow up with ice cream from Jeni's.

🛀 Evening activity: My evening routine usually always includes some form of self-care to help wind down after a busy day. Which includes: reading, a relaxing bubble bath, candles and watching a new show on Netflix.