Data: National Center for Education Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Pricy private schools are leading Central Ohio students to pay more to obtain a higher ed degree here than they would in other parts of the country, an Axios review finds.

Why it matters: Ever-growing tuition costs are a major burden for prospective college students and have been contributing to a statewide enrollment drop in recent years.

The big picture: The Columbus area has 15 private schools and three public schools that offer four-year degrees.

The private schools' median cost is three times as high as the public schools.

By the numbers: Denison University was the most expensive institution during the 2021-22 school year, charging students $57,500 in tuition and required fees.

Ohio Wesleyan University ($48,832) and Capital University ($39,338) followed.

Among public schools, Ohio State's main campus had the highest cost ($11,936), followed by OSU's Newark branch ($8,550) and Ohio University's Lancaster branch ($5,774).

Zoom in: OSU's main campus tuition has since increased to $12,859 for this school year, though a "tuition guarantee" locks in prices as students navigate four years on campus.

Incoming OSU president Ted Carter Jr. says affordable education is a priority for his term beginning next year.

Meanwhile, Columbus State Community College remains a far more affordable option for those seeking associate's degrees.

The trade school's "Columbus Promise" offers free education to graduates of Columbus City Schools.

College town living is expensive, too

College students have more than just rising tuition costs to worry about.

State of play: The average monthly housing price in American college towns is $735 per bedroom, per an Inmyarea.com analysis of U.S. Census and Zillow data.

The website tracked college towns with four-year schools.

Zoom in: Delaware is the most expensive college town in Ohio, the report finds.

Local students attending Ohio Wesleyan pay an average rent of $816 per month per bedroom.

The other side: It pays to be a Youngstown State Penguin. Students in Youngstown pay an average rent of just $280 per month per bedroom.