College enrollment continues to drop

Data: National Student Clearinghouse; Chart: Axios Visuals

Students head back to class at most of Ohio's colleges this week, but the number of them on campus continues to shrink.

What's happening: While yearly declines in two-year college enrollment appear to be rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, drops for four-year schools in 2021–22 were the largest yet.

By the numbers: Statewide enrollment has dropped more than 11% since spring 2019, with just over 500,000 students enrolled in spring 2022, per the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

The intrigue: For main campus enrollment, Ohio State hasn't been impacted as harshly as other Ohio universities, state data shows.

While statewide full-time enrollment at university main campuses dropped 8% from 2011–21, Ohio State's increased 1%, or by a few hundred students.

Enrollment has generally been affected less at state flagship universities, which tend to be more selective, research center executive director Doug Shapiro tells Axios.

State of play: One thing in all schools' favor — 2022–23 should be the most "normal" school year of the past three, with COVID-19 debates and restrictions largely absent.

Ohio State still requires students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against the virus, but it isn't requiring the weekly surveillance testing it did last school year for on-campus students, a spokesperson tells Axios.

The big picture: College enrollment has been declining for nearly a decade across the nation, accelerated in recent years by COVID disruptions, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

Context: A tight labor market has led to availability of more entry-level jobs with boosted pay.

Meanwhile, the cost to attend a public four-year school has tripled since 1990, calling into question the return on investment of going into debt to obtain a degree.

Yes, but: Historically, college graduates earn significantly more throughout their lifetimes than people without degrees.

And Ohio colleges and lawmakers are enacting new initiatives to increase affordability, including statewide second-chance grants, a debt-free degree program at Ohio State for low-income students, and free tuition at Columbus State Community College for Columbus City Schools graduates.

What we're watching: Colleges report fall enrollment on the 15th day of classes, so it'll be a little while before we know which schools are rebounding — but an Ohio Department of Higher Education spokesperson tells us several public campuses are expecting upticks.