Mapped: The impact of Alzheimer's across Ohio

Data: Dhana, et al., 2023, "Prevalence of Alzheimer's disease dementia in the 50 U.S. states and 3,142 counties"; Map: Axios Visuals

An estimated 11.3% of older Ohioans — 236,200 people — are living with Alzheimer's disease, and residents of urban counties like Franklin are disproportionately impacted, per a new study.

Why it matters: It's crucial for public health officials, policymakers and support groups to have a clear grasp of the number of Alzheimer's cases in a given area, to ensure resources are allocated accordingly.

That's especially important as our overall population continues to rapidly age.

Details: For the study, researchers estimated rates of Alzheimer's among adults age 65 or older in 2020 based on demographic risk factors, including age, sex and race/ethnicity.

They used data from the Chicago Health and Aging Project, a population-based study examining Alzheimer's risk factors, plus estimates from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

Zoom in: Cuyahoga County had the highest number of adults in Ohio with Alzheimer's, at 13.4%.

Franklin tied for No. 6 at 11.5% — despite having one of the state's lowest median ages.

Between the lines: Ohio's urban counties have a higher concentration of Black and Hispanic residents, who are more likely to be affected by the disease.

What they're saying: Such information is vital for the Alzheimer's Association, so it can recruit additional volunteers in most-affected areas, Pam Myers, program director for the nonprofit's Central Ohio chapter, tells Axios.

Their group supports affected families and works to raise awareness of resources available, warning signs and treatments, like a new disease-slowing drug that received full FDA approval this summer.

Of note: The study researchers cautioned that their approach is incomplete, as demographic risk factors can tell only part of the story.

Other factors — including cardiovascular health and lifestyle — also play a role, but "such data are unavailable at the county level, and we cannot incorporate them into our estimates," they wrote.

What's next: This year's local Walk to End Alzheimer's begins at noon Sunday at the Columbus Commons and has already raised $523,000 toward care, caregiver support and research.