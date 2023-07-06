The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted full approval for the first time to an experimental Alzheimer's drug, triggering a process that could expand coverage of the $26,500 treatment to millions of patients.

Why it matters: Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi was found to have modest success slowing the disease's progression in clinical trials, by delaying cognitive decline by 27% over 18 months.

The approval came despite safety concerns following three patient deaths during clinical trials.

"Today’s action is the first verification that a drug targeting the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s disease has shown clinical benefit in this devastating disease,” said Teresa Buracchio, acting director for the FDA’s office of neuroscience.

“This confirmatory study verified that it is a safe and effective treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s disease," Buracchio added.

The agency has until now given accelerated approvals to Alzheimer's treatments, meaning drugmakers could bring them to market based on preliminary evidence while they carried out confirmatory trials that could take years to complete.

The big picture: The FDA's action sets the stage for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to expand coverage for drugs that slow Alzheimer's progression. The agency now restricts coverage to patients enrolled in clinical trials.

CMS announced in June that it would revise its policy and pay for the drug for Medicare beneficiaries if their health providers agree to collect and share data about the drug's performance.

The agency said that data registries will "adhere to robust privacy protections," while still allowing researchers to access the information to conduct studies around how the drug works in real life.

What they're saying: Patient advocacy groups and research organizations celebrated the FDA's approval.

By the numbers: The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review said in April that, with its $26,500 price tag, Leqembi would cause "rapid growth in health care insurance costs that would threaten sustainable access to high-value care for all patients."

The organization suggested that the drug should cost between $8,900 and $21,500.

Don't forget: Over six million people are living with Alzheimer's in the U.S., and the number is expected to more than double by 2050, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Catch up quick: Last month, independent FDA advisers unanimously said that Leqembi had clinical benefit for treating Alzheimer's.