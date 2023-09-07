Data: Dallas Fed via U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Welcome to Ohio … now you're stuck in Ohio.

It turns out there's some truth to that tongue-in-cheek Buckeye State meme.

Driving the news: Once somebody moves to Ohio, they're more likely to continue living here, compared with people in most other states, according to a new Dallas Fed report.

Why it matters: Residents sticking around is key to maintaining a stable population and workforce, which is vital to economic growth, per the study.

By the numbers: Ohio's outmigration rate is the fourth-lowest of any state, at just 16%. That statistic measures both people born here and people who have moved here from elsewhere.

Meanwhile, 70% of native Ohioans stay, ranking our state the 15th "stickiest" overall.

The big picture: The Dallas Fed analyzed census data to determine the share of people born in a state who still lived there as of 2021, plus overall outmigration.

Texas is the stickiest state, with 82% of natives staying and a 15% outmigration rate.

Wyoming is the least sticky, with 45% of natives staying and an outmigration rate of 61%.

State of play: Ohio offers several large metropolitan areas to live in, ample job opportunities, and a relatively low cost of living compared to other states, which the report says are all factors that influence a state's attractiveness.

Yes, but: Columbus is pulling a lot of the weight when it comes to population growth and economic well-being, per a 2022 report from the Greater Ohio Policy Center.

Ohio's overall population grew 3% between 2000-2020. But with the Columbus metro area removed, the state actually recorded a net loss of 1% — or about 100,000 residents, census data shows.

