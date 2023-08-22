Share on email (opens in new window)

Note: Rate is seasonally adjusted. Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ohioans are getting to work this summer in record numbers.

Driving the news: Ohio tallied 5,639,200 non-farming jobs last month, per the latest federal and state labor data.

Why it matters: That's the highest number of filled jobs ever recorded in state history, also leading to a record-low unemployment rate of 3.3%.

State of play: Ohio had already recovered nearly all the jobs lost during the pandemic by late spring of this year.

With July's figures, Ohio has finally recovered the losses since its previous jobs peak in May 2000.

The big picture: The U.S. unemployment rate has had a similar downward trajectory since the spring of 2020.

It stood at 3.5% last month.

What we're watching: Low-wage workers could see a significant pay boost through a potential constitutional amendment to raise the state minimum wage.

Organizers are collecting signatures for a proposal that could reach the ballot in 2024.

Details: Ohio's current hourly minimum wage is $10.10 and increases each year with inflation. The tipped minimum wage is half of that, provided workers can make up the difference with tips.

The proposed amendment would raise the hourly minimum wage to $12.75 in 2025 and $15 in 2026, with annual inflationary increases to follow.

It would also do away with lower tipped wages by 2029.

The other side: Business groups like the Ohio Restaurant Association oppose the amendment.