Data: BLS; Note: Rate is seasonally adjusted; Chart: Axios Visuals

The unemployment rate in the Columbus metro area remains in positive shape and better than the nationwide rate, per a new Axios analysis of Labor Department data.

Zoom in: Our region's February rate ticked down to 3.2%, not far from where it's been for the past 18 months.

The big picture: Unemployment is low across the country at 3.6% nationally and is down as low as 2.2% in Miami, 2.3% in Salt Lake City and 2.4% in Minneapolis.