COVID hospitalizations are up in Ohio
COVID-19 hospitalization rates across Ohio are ticking up amid a late-summer wave sweeping the country.
Why it matters: Most Americans have put the virus in their rearview mirrors, leaving the nation both mentally and practically ill-prepared for another surge of cases.
Zoom in: Ohio's average hospitalization rate rose a modest 4% between June and July, according to the latest CDC data.
Zoom out: The rate rose 17% nationwide during that time frame, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.
- A new variant, EG.5, is now the dominant strain in the U.S., though it's unclear if it's directly responsible for the rising numbers.
The latest: The Ohio Hospital Association's dashboard, updated daily, shows that hospitalizations have continued to increase throughout August.
- As of Thursday, 197 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID — double the number on this date last month.
Reality check: Hospitalizations still remain way below the January 2022 daily peak of over 6,700, so public health officials aren't sounding the alarm, the Statehouse News Bureau reports.
Between the lines: With so little testing happening these days compared to the height of the pandemic, hospitalization rates are now one of our best methods for estimating viral spread.
Yes but: They're still not perfect. States with higher vaccination rates could skew lower, while states with older — and therefore more vulnerable — populations may skew higher.
- It also takes time for people to become sick enough to require hospitalization, so the data reflects what's already happening and is less useful as an early warning tool.
Of note: Franklin County wastewater surveillance is also showing increasing levels of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID — shedding in our poop.
What we're watching: A new booster vaccine is due this fall. While it wasn't specifically designed with EG.5 in mind, it will likely offer at least some protection, experts say.
- It's unclear many Ohioans will take it, though, as only 16% have received the bivalent booster released last fall.
