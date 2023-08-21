Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

COVID-19 hospitalization rates across Ohio are ticking up amid a late-summer wave sweeping the country.

Why it matters: Most Americans have put the virus in their rearview mirrors, leaving the nation both mentally and practically ill-prepared for another surge of cases.

Zoom in: Ohio's average hospitalization rate rose a modest 4% between June and July, according to the latest CDC data.

Zoom out: The rate rose 17% nationwide during that time frame, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

A new variant, EG.5, is now the dominant strain in the U.S., though it's unclear if it's directly responsible for the rising numbers.

Data: CDC; Note: Change in average weekly rate at a sample of 6,000 hospitals from June 4 to July 1 and July 2-29, 2023; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The latest: The Ohio Hospital Association's dashboard, updated daily, shows that hospitalizations have continued to increase throughout August.

As of Thursday, 197 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID — double the number on this date last month.

Reality check: Hospitalizations still remain way below the January 2022 daily peak of over 6,700, so public health officials aren't sounding the alarm, the Statehouse News Bureau reports.

Between the lines: With so little testing happening these days compared to the height of the pandemic, hospitalization rates are now one of our best methods for estimating viral spread.

Yes but: They're still not perfect. States with higher vaccination rates could skew lower, while states with older — and therefore more vulnerable — populations may skew higher.

It also takes time for people to become sick enough to require hospitalization, so the data reflects what's already happening and is less useful as an early warning tool.

Of note: Franklin County wastewater surveillance is also showing increasing levels of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID — shedding in our poop.

What we're watching: A new booster vaccine is due this fall. While it wasn't specifically designed with EG.5 in mind, it will likely offer at least some protection, experts say.

It's unclear many Ohioans will take it, though, as only 16% have received the bivalent booster released last fall.

