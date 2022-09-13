New COVID-19 boosters are now rolling out to Central Ohio providers.

🤔 Your questions, answered:

Why is there a new vaccine?

The updated Pfizer and Moderna shots are tailored to be more effective against Omicron subvariants that are now the country's dominant virus strains. This is similar to how the flu vaccine is updated each year.

When am I eligible?

Recipients must first have a regular two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Two months later — or two months after receiving an old booster — the new Pfizer shots are available for people 12 and older, while Moderna's are 18+.

Children ages 5-11 can still receive a booster of the original formula after 5 months.

Can I also get my flu shot at the same time?

Yes, which means only one round of potential vaccine side effects.

September and October are the ideal months to get a flu shot.

Where can I get it?