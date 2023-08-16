Share on email (opens in new window)

Ohio Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Frank LaRose at a D.C. news conference in July. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republican Frank LaRose had a lot on the line when voters went to the polls on Aug. 8.

As secretary of state, it was his responsibility to ensure a smooth election day and encourage citizens to cast ballots.

Meanwhile, as a major Issue 1 supporter and U.S. Senate candidate, he publicly urged a yes vote on the only ballot item, which would have raised the threshold for constitutional amendment passage to 60%.

Why it matters: The collision of LaRose's professional and personal interests has made him a central target across the political spectrum following the demise of Issue 1.

State of play: Just as Issue 1 was a proxy for November's abortion rights amendment, LaRose's support was a proxy for his Senate campaign hopes in 2024.

It was a high risk, high reward strategy — victory last Tuesday could have helped thwart the abortion amendment and made LaRose a hero among anti-abortion conservatives.

Instead, LaRose became the face of defeat in a 14-point drubbing that cost Ohio taxpayers $20 million.

Ohio Democrats are calling him "Issue 1's biggest loser."

Fellow GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno's campaign called the special election result a "preview of what would happen with Frank LaRose at the top of the ticket in 2024," per NBC News.

The Libertarian Party even filed a Hatch Act complaint with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel alleging LaRose's support for Issue 1 was illegal because of his role as secretary of state.

The big picture: It's not uncommon for secretaries of state to comment on political issues, said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics.

But it is notable that this involved a chief elections officer taking a stand on an elections issue, he told Axios two days after the election.

What he's saying: LaRose defended his actions to WKYC-TV by claiming all campaign work was done on his "personal time."

After abandoning his secretary of state media availability on election day because of protesters at his polling place, LaRose spun the Issue 1 result as part of a broader fight "to protect Ohio's values."

A tweet showcasing Frank LaRose's simultaneous professional and personal interests: an Ohio Secretary of State statement that also features his U.S. Senate campaign logo. Via Twitter.

Between the lines: Though LaRose hitched himself to a losing cause, Kondik thinks the statewide campaigning may have helped build name recognition with GOP voters.

Voters' memories are short and the fate of November's abortion rights amendment is likely to overshadow the result of this special election.

What we're watching: The extent of LaRose's involvement with the anti-abortion rights campaign this fall.