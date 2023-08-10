8 mins ago - Election

Ohio GOP may try again on Issue 1

Tyler Buchanan
Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman speaking into a microphone on the Senate floor.

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman speaking inside the Statehouse. Photo: Courtesy of the Ohio Senate

Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 by a convincing margin, but that may not be the final word.

Driving the news: After Tuesday's election was called, Senate President Matt Huffman said that lawmakers would "probably" ask voters again to raise the amendment passage threshold, Cleveland.com reports.

Why it matters: The comment signals Ohio Republicans' desire to curb left-leaning constitutional amendments beyond the November abortion rights vote.

State of play: Issue 1 backers offered scant concessions in the wake of its 14-point defeat.

What he's saying: Issue 1 "is only one battle in a long war," LaRose wrote.

  • "I've said for months now that there's an assault coming on our constitution, and that hasn't changed. I'm just getting started in the fight to protect Ohio's values."

The other side: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who is running for re-election in 2024, called the special election an attempted "power grab" and a waste of taxpayer dollars.

  • He urged state lawmakers to focus on education and workforce development issues rather than pursuing this again.
  • "I don't know what you have to do to make them learn," he said in a Wednesday press call.
