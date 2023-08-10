Ohio GOP may try again on Issue 1
Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 by a convincing margin, but that may not be the final word.
Driving the news: After Tuesday's election was called, Senate President Matt Huffman said that lawmakers would "probably" ask voters again to raise the amendment passage threshold, Cleveland.com reports.
Why it matters: The comment signals Ohio Republicans' desire to curb left-leaning constitutional amendments beyond the November abortion rights vote.
State of play: Issue 1 backers offered scant concessions in the wake of its 14-point defeat.
- Supporters blamed the result on a confused electorate, high opposition spending and lack of time to coordinate a campaign.
- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a key Issue 1 proponent, acknowledged only the yes votes in a statement promoting his U.S. Senate campaign.
What he's saying: Issue 1 "is only one battle in a long war," LaRose wrote.
- "I've said for months now that there's an assault coming on our constitution, and that hasn't changed. I'm just getting started in the fight to protect Ohio's values."
The other side: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who is running for re-election in 2024, called the special election an attempted "power grab" and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
- He urged state lawmakers to focus on education and workforce development issues rather than pursuing this again.
- "I don't know what you have to do to make them learn," he said in a Wednesday press call.
