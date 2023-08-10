Ohio GOP may try again on Issue 1

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman speaking inside the Statehouse. Photo: Courtesy of the Ohio Senate

Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 by a convincing margin, but that may not be the final word.

Driving the news: After Tuesday's election was called, Senate President Matt Huffman said that lawmakers would "probably" ask voters again to raise the amendment passage threshold, Cleveland.com reports.

Why it matters: The comment signals Ohio Republicans' desire to curb left-leaning constitutional amendments beyond the November abortion rights vote.

State of play: Issue 1 backers offered scant concessions in the wake of its 14-point defeat.

Supporters blamed the result on a confused electorate, high opposition spending and lack of time to coordinate a campaign.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a key Issue 1 proponent, acknowledged only the yes votes in a statement promoting his U.S. Senate campaign.

What he's saying: Issue 1 "is only one battle in a long war," LaRose wrote.

"I've said for months now that there's an assault coming on our constitution, and that hasn't changed. I'm just getting started in the fight to protect Ohio's values."

The other side: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who is running for re-election in 2024, called the special election an attempted "power grab" and a waste of taxpayer dollars.