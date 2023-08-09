Abortion rights groups claim victory in Ohio special election

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ohio voters decisively rejected Issue 1, Tuesday's sole ballot item that sought to make it tougher to amend the state constitution, per AP.

Why it matters: The results are a victory for abortion rights advocates ahead of a constitutional amendment on November's ballot that proposes to guarantee abortion access up until fetal viability.

Details: Issue 1 would have raised the passage threshold for future constitutional amendments from a simple majority to a 60% supermajority, along with stricter signature requirements to get amendments on the ballot.

State of play: Abortion and voting rights groups, labor unions and major newspapers' editorial boards made up the "no" bloc, contending Issue 1 would have taken away a democratic right Ohioans have had since 1912.

A bipartisan coalition of former state leaders condemned the major vote taking place in August, characteristically a low-turnout month.

The other side: Republicans publicly and privately acknowledged Tuesday's election was meant to preempt November's abortion vote.

Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Frank LaRose also argued the amendment process should gain broader consensus and be protected from out-of-state interest groups.

Reality check: Both sides benefited from outside spending and advocacy this summer.

The pro-Issue 1 campaign was largely bankrolled by an Illinois billionaire, while the "no" campaign received millions from D.C. and California political groups, per a Dayton Daily News analysis.

Between the lines: Had Issue 1 passed, Republicans in other states may have tried to replicate the strategy to block other unfavorable ballot initiatives.

What's next: With the proxy fight now over, a heated campaign for the Nov. 7 abortion rights amendment begins.