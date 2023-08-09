Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

Abortion rights groups claim victory in Ohio special election

Tyler Buchanan
Two yard signs: One says "vote here" and one says "Vote no on Issue 1"

Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Ohio voters decisively rejected Issue 1, Tuesday's sole ballot item that sought to make it tougher to amend the state constitution, per AP.

Why it matters: The results are a victory for abortion rights advocates ahead of a constitutional amendment on November's ballot that proposes to guarantee abortion access up until fetal viability.

Details: Issue 1 would have raised the passage threshold for future constitutional amendments from a simple majority to a 60% supermajority, along with stricter signature requirements to get amendments on the ballot.

State of play: Abortion and voting rights groups, labor unions and major newspapers' editorial boards made up the "no" bloc, contending Issue 1 would have taken away a democratic right Ohioans have had since 1912.

The other side: Republicans publicly and privately acknowledged Tuesday's election was meant to preempt November's abortion vote.

  • Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Frank LaRose also argued the amendment process should gain broader consensus and be protected from out-of-state interest groups.

Reality check: Both sides benefited from outside spending and advocacy this summer.

  • The pro-Issue 1 campaign was largely bankrolled by an Illinois billionaire, while the "no" campaign received millions from D.C. and California political groups, per a Dayton Daily News analysis.

Between the lines: Had Issue 1 passed, Republicans in other states may have tried to replicate the strategy to block other unfavorable ballot initiatives.

What's next: With the proxy fight now over, a heated campaign for the Nov. 7 abortion rights amendment begins.

  • Issue 1's defeat means the amendment needs a simple majority to pass a majority recently achieved in Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan.
  • A July poll from Suffolk University/USA Today shows 58% of likely Ohio voters are in favor of the amendment.
