What you need to know about Issue 1
You've seen the ads, the signs and the social media debates — but how much do you really understand Issue 1?
- Early voting is underway, so here's a primer before you head to the polls.
Catch up quick: Ohio is one of 18 states in which citizens can collect petition signatures to amend the state constitution through a public vote.
- We've empowered our residents that way since 1912.
- Voters used that pathway to approve annual, inflation-based minimum wage increases in 2006 and legalize casino gambling in 2009.
Why it matters: Successful constitutional amendments currently reflect the will of a majority of voters. Unlike other ballot initiatives, state lawmakers can't easily reverse them.
What's happening: If approved Aug. 8, Issue 1 would make it tougher to amend the Ohio Constitution by requiring 60% of voters' approval, up from a simple majority.
- It would also make it harder to put amendments on the ballot in the first place.
- Ohio would become the only state to require signatures from all 88 of its counties, double the current requirement, per Ballotpedia News.
Between the lines: Republican lawmakers placed Issue 1 on the ballot — after previously eliminating August elections — with an initial justification of protecting the constitution from out-of-state interests.
- In the short term, supporters of Issue 1 want to make it more difficult for a planned abortion rights amendment to pass in November.
- But some also hope to block future proposals, like another, more significant minimum wage increase.
The intrigue: A 60% voter threshold is difficult, but not impossible, to meet.
- Since 1913, 71 citizen-led amendments have made it to the ballot, according to the Dayton Daily News. Ohioans approved 19, with 11 passing by 60% or more.
What's next: The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 8:30pm Aug. 1, either by completing this online form or calling your local board of elections. Ballots must be postmarked on or before Aug. 7.
- Or vote early in person, 8am-5pm weekdays, at the Franklin County Board of Elections, 1700 Morse Road, with extended hours July 31-Aug. 6. (Absentee ballots can also be dropped off here before polls close on election day.)
- Polls are open 6:30am-7:30pm on election day, Aug. 8. Find your voting location.
What we're watching: Over 10,000 Franklin County residents already requested absentee ballots as of Monday, board of elections spokesperson Aaron Sellers tells us.
- Last year only 400 Franklin County voters requested an August absentee ballot and overall turnout was just 7%.
- Other counties are also seeing spikes, Cleveland.com reports.
