What you need to know about Issue 1

Data: Axios research; Graphic: Simran Parwani and Natalie Peeples/Axios

You've seen the ads, the signs and the social media debates — but how much do you really understand Issue 1?

Early voting is underway, so here's a primer before you head to the polls.

Catch up quick: Ohio is one of 18 states in which citizens can collect petition signatures to amend the state constitution through a public vote.

We've empowered our residents that way since 1912.

Voters used that pathway to approve annual, inflation-based minimum wage increases in 2006 and legalize casino gambling in 2009.

Why it matters: Successful constitutional amendments currently reflect the will of a majority of voters. Unlike other ballot initiatives, state lawmakers can't easily reverse them.

What's happening: If approved Aug. 8, Issue 1 would make it tougher to amend the Ohio Constitution by requiring 60% of voters' approval, up from a simple majority.

It would also make it harder to put amendments on the ballot in the first place.

Ohio would become the only state to require signatures from all 88 of its counties, double the current requirement, per Ballotpedia News.

Between the lines: Republican lawmakers placed Issue 1 on the ballot — after previously eliminating August elections — with an initial justification of protecting the constitution from out-of-state interests.

In the short term, supporters of Issue 1 want to make it more difficult for a planned abortion rights amendment to pass in November.

But some also hope to block future proposals, like another, more significant minimum wage increase.

The intrigue: A 60% voter threshold is difficult, but not impossible, to meet.

Since 1913, 71 citizen-led amendments have made it to the ballot, according to the Dayton Daily News. Ohioans approved 19, with 11 passing by 60% or more.

What's next: The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 8:30pm Aug. 1, either by completing this online form or calling your local board of elections. Ballots must be postmarked on or before Aug. 7.

Or vote early in person, 8am-5pm weekdays, at the Franklin County Board of Elections, 1700 Morse Road, with extended hours July 31-Aug. 6. (Absentee ballots can also be dropped off here before polls close on election day.)

Polls are open 6:30am-7:30pm on election day, Aug. 8. Find your voting location.

What we're watching: Over 10,000 Franklin County residents already requested absentee ballots as of Monday, board of elections spokesperson Aaron Sellers tells us.