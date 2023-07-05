Issue 1's impact goes beyond abortion rights

Share on email (opens in new window)

The upcoming August special election has turned into a political Rorschach test.

Supporters and opponents of Issue 1, the lone statewide ballot item proposing a higher threshold to amend the Ohio Constitution, see in it what they want to see.

Why it matters: The political agendas surrounding Issue 1 run counter to Republican lawmakers' original justification of protecting the constitution from out-of-state interests.

Instead, supporters see the threshold change as valuable toward fending off specific policy proposals from Ohioans — including abortion access, a higher minimum wage and legalized marijuana.

Catch up quick: Issue 1 would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution by requiring approval from 60% of voters, up from a simple majority.

It's widely reported that the August timing is meant to preempt a pro-abortion rights amendment expected for November's ballot.

That's just one of the "far-left ballot proposals" lawmakers hope to make harder to pass, Pickaway County Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville), who spearheaded getting Issue 1 on the ballot, told Cleveland.com.

Between the lines: The ripple effects of Issue 1 go beyond reproductive rights and concerns over out-of-state influence.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose believes a 60% vote threshold would defend against other unsavory ideas, like convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's plan to loosen state term limits.

Zoom in: The Ohio Restaurant Association and Ohio Chamber of Commerce have publicly declared support for Issue 1 to block proposed increases to the state minimum wage.

The Chamber is also concerned about a campaign by anti-vaccination groups to prohibit vaccine mandates by employers.

The Ohio Farm Bureau wants to circumvent "anti-agricultural initiatives."

The other side: Opposition to Issue 1 also goes beyond fighting for the likely November abortion amendment.

The Ohio Environmental Council says Issue 1 would "make it harder for Ohio voters to fight for clean air, land [and] water."

The ACLU of Ohio's executive director notes the potential impact on efforts to protect LGBTQ+ rights.

An amendment to legalize recreational marijuana is also in the works for the November ballot and could be affected.

Meanwhile, Wednesday is the deadline for advocates to collect the more than 413,000 valid signatures necessary to put a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights to a statewide vote in November.

What they're saying: Organizers are "on track to hit or possibly exceed our goal," Susan Shaw, spokesperson for Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, tells Axios.

They planned to file the signatures Wednesday morning.

What's next: Once the signatures are submitted, the Secretary of State has until July 25 to determine their validity.

Of note: Monday is the deadline to register to vote in August. Early voting begins Tuesday.