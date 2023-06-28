2 hours ago - Election

Franklin County recruiting poll workers for August

Tyler Buchanan

The Franklin County Board of Elections office on Morse Road. Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Franklin County is a few thousand poll workers short of the number needed to run the Aug. 8 special election, but a summer recruitment effort is underway.

Why it matters: The whiplash from Statehouse maneuvering lawmakers eliminated August special elections, then weeks later revived them has elections officials scrambling.

State of play: The Franklin County Board of Elections hopes to hire 5,000 poll workers and, as of last week, had secured just over 50% of that amount, spokesperson Aaron Sellers tells Axios.

Catch up quick: The statewide election will feature a single — but consequential — ballot issue.

  • Voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to raise the passage threshold for future constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60%.
  • This change is meant to ward off a proposed amendment for November ballots to protect abortion rights.

Details: The voter registration deadline is July 10. Early voting begins the next day.

Of note: Franklin County will offer slightly fewer polling locations than usual on Election Day because of summertime conflicts.

