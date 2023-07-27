Ohio gears up for 2 contentious elections in 2023
This was supposed to be a political off-year in Ohio, but it's shaping up to be anything but: the state officially has two contentious ballots on the horizon: Issue 1 in August and a constitutional amendment to protect abortion access in November.
Why it matters: The latter vote could shape abortion policy in Ohio for years to come — enshrining a constitutional right that cannot be undone by a conservative, anti-abortion state legislature.
- Ohio may no longer be a perennial battleground state, but this campaign will be one of this fall's key elections across the nation.
Catch up quick: Issue 1 proposes to raise the passage threshold of constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60%, among other procedural ballot changes.
- The abortion amendment would guarantee a person's right to an abortion and other reproductive care up until fetal viability, or later if a doctor believes the pregnant patient's life is in danger.
Of note: An initiative to legalize recreational marijuana may also appear on the November ballot if organizers gather additional valid signatures by next Friday.
- Should it pass in August, Issue 1 would end this 10-day cure period for petition organizers.
By the numbers: Recent polling and election results elsewhere show that changing to a 60% passage threshold could doom the abortion rights amendment.
- That amendment has 58% support, per a Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 500 likely Ohio voters conducted in mid-July.
- While majorities in Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan voted last year to protect abortion rights, none reached the 60% mark.
Yes, but: That hurdle may not come to fruition. Most Ohioans oppose Issue 1, per the July poll, with just 26% in favor.
What we're watching: How Ohio's abortion battle will compare to the expensive, bruising campaigns seen in other states last year.
- More than $50 million was raised for and against the Michigan ballot measure in its final quarter, Politico reported — more than the races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state combined.
- Picture what Ohio's airwaves will look like this fall — even with no other high stakes, statewide races on the ballot.
The bottom line: It's not a presidential or midterm year, but you should still buckle up for a hectic few months of campaigning ahead.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.