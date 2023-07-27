This was supposed to be a political off-year in Ohio, but it's shaping up to be anything but: the state officially has two contentious ballots on the horizon: Issue 1 in August and a constitutional amendment to protect abortion access in November.

Why it matters: The latter vote could shape abortion policy in Ohio for years to come — enshrining a constitutional right that cannot be undone by a conservative, anti-abortion state legislature.

Ohio may no longer be a perennial battleground state, but this campaign will be one of this fall's key elections across the nation.

Catch up quick: Issue 1 proposes to raise the passage threshold of constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60%, among other procedural ballot changes.

The abortion amendment would guarantee a person's right to an abortion and other reproductive care up until fetal viability, or later if a doctor believes the pregnant patient's life is in danger.

Of note: An initiative to legalize recreational marijuana may also appear on the November ballot if organizers gather additional valid signatures by next Friday.

Should it pass in August, Issue 1 would end this 10-day cure period for petition organizers.

By the numbers: Recent polling and election results elsewhere show that changing to a 60% passage threshold could doom the abortion rights amendment.

That amendment has 58% support, per a Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 500 likely Ohio voters conducted in mid-July.

While majorities in Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan voted last year to protect abortion rights, none reached the 60% mark.

Yes, but: That hurdle may not come to fruition. Most Ohioans oppose Issue 1, per the July poll, with just 26% in favor.

What we're watching: How Ohio's abortion battle will compare to the expensive, bruising campaigns seen in other states last year.

More than $50 million was raised for and against the Michigan ballot measure in its final quarter, Politico reported — more than the races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state combined.

Picture what Ohio's airwaves will look like this fall — even with no other high stakes, statewide races on the ballot.

The bottom line: It's not a presidential or midterm year, but you should still buckle up for a hectic few months of campaigning ahead.