Note: Overall U.S. data based on 2021 resident population estimates; Includes non-voting Congress members; Data: Quorum, U.S. Census Bureau, Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Baby Boomers make up nearly half of Congress — despite that generation representing just 21% of the American population, according to data from Quorum.

It's an even higher ratio for Ohio lawmakers.

Why it matters: The post-World War II generation has disproportionate control over U.S. policymaking, including emerging technologies like AI and social media.

The big picture: The average age of members in this congressional term is one of the oldest in U.S. history, spurring debates about fitness for office, term limits and ageism, Axios' April Rubin writes.

The average age is 58 years old, with nearly half of members from the Baby Boomer generation.

Zoom in: 10 of the 17 members of Ohio's congressional delegation are Baby Boomers, including Democrats Rep. Joyce Beatty, of Columbus, and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Our delegation's average age is 57, a figure lowered by three lawmakers in their 30s taking office this year.

The intrigue: One in five Americans are members of Gen Z, but only the oldest of this generation meet the House of Representatives' minimum age requirement of 25.