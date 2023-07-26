Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Most Americans want to retire, but only half feel they can save for the future.

The big picture: Many working Americans who haven't yet retired say they are unprepared to do so, unsure how to prepare and unsure if they even want to fully retire, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

One in five say they don't think they'll ever retire.

Just 36% of those 55 and older — nearing typical retirement age — say they'll be able to retire at the time they expected.

By the numbers: 30% of working people plan to use a pension to help fund their future retirement, compared with 54% of retirees who say they're already using pension money.

On top of that, "roughly half the workforce — we’re talking 50-plus million people — work for an employer that doesn’t offer a retirement plan," David John, a senior policy adviser at AARP, tells Axios. That could mean a small business or gig work.

Of note: Ohio ranks middle of the pack on WalletHub's 2023 list of "Best States to Retire" and we rate particularly poorly on health care metrics.

The intrigue: While Americans say retirement is on their minds, many choose not to talk about it with others.

Some 60% say they consider how they might be able to afford retirement often or sometimes, but 41% have never discussed saving for retirement with friends and 57% have never spoken about it with a financial planner.

Zoom in: Axios Columbus surveyed more than a dozen people between ages 56-77 who have retired or are hoping to do so soon to learn more about their retirement journeys.

State of play: Some are living comfortably, while others described major lifestyle changes necessary to get by.

Their sources of income vary and several have taken up part-time jobs to make ends meet.

Government worker retires in comfort

Robert M., 65, of Columbus, treated himself nicely when he retired in 2014 from his public sector job.

Using income from the Federal Employees' Retirement System and Social Security, he gave himself a "raise" in his post-working years.

That's also thanks to real estate investments, which he says "will have significant benefits later on."

Retired school worker staying busy

Julie B., 56, of Pickerington, retired in May after 10 years of teaching and 24 more as a high school counselor.

"I feel really good heading into [retirement]," Julie tells us, noting she can live comfortably off her State Teachers Retirement System earnings.

Yes, but: She wants a little extra to keep traveling, so she will continue working twice per week helping students with workforce development training, along with babysitting her granddaughter.

"Not how I pictured my golden years"

H., 60, of Toledo, works part time and hopes to retire by age 70.

They rely on 401(k) income and described moving into a cheaper, smaller house in a "less desirable area" to save money.

"I hope to be able to work at least part time for the foreseeable future just to have some pocket money. Certainly not how I pictured my golden years."

The bottom line: Retirement may seem out of reach, but it remains a goal for most Americans, and those who have retired say they're content.