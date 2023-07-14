50 mins ago - News

Ohio to install new EV charging stations

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of a hand holding an EV charger up to a car.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Ohio is set for a major boost to its electric vehicle charging grid, the state announced yesterday.

Driving the news: Twenty-seven new EV charging stations will be installed along major highways by next year, including several in the Columbus area.

Details: The closest will be in Grove City near Interstate 71's Stringtown Road exit.

  • Others are planned near the I-70 exits for U.S. Route 42 (Madison County) and state Route 158 (Licking County).
  • Each 24/7 station will include at least four charger ports and come with access to food, drinks and restrooms.

State of play: The bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Biden in late 2021 included $140 million for new EV charging stations in Ohio.

  • More rounds of installations are forthcoming, per the governor's office.

The big picture: EV registrations have risen steadily in Ohio in recent years, but the Midwest still lags behind the rest of the U.S.

  • Charging access and high prices have remained sticking points for would-be buyers.

Go deeper: See a list and map of all the new EV charger locations.

