Ohio to install new EV charging stations

Ohio is set for a major boost to its electric vehicle charging grid, the state announced yesterday.

Driving the news: Twenty-seven new EV charging stations will be installed along major highways by next year, including several in the Columbus area.

Details: The closest will be in Grove City near Interstate 71's Stringtown Road exit.

Others are planned near the I-70 exits for U.S. Route 42 (Madison County) and state Route 158 (Licking County).

Each 24/7 station will include at least four charger ports and come with access to food, drinks and restrooms.

State of play: The bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Biden in late 2021 included $140 million for new EV charging stations in Ohio.

More rounds of installations are forthcoming, per the governor's office.

The big picture: EV registrations have risen steadily in Ohio in recent years, but the Midwest still lags behind the rest of the U.S.

Charging access and high prices have remained sticking points for would-be buyers.

Go deeper: See a list and map of all the new EV charger locations.