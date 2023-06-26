Columbus' pickleball pros gear up for next season

Share on email (opens in new window)

Major League Pickleball action at Pickle & Chill in Columbus last year. Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

You're used to cheering on the Blue Jackets, Clippers and Crew, but there's another pro team in town to root for.

Paddling the news: The Columbus Pickleball Club just wrapped up another Major League Pickleball (MLP) season and is ready to start a new one this fall.

We finished toward the bottom of the standings, but hope springs eternal.

Why it matters: With two pickleball centers and 118 public courts, Columbus is a Midwest powerhouse for America's fastest growing sport.

State of play: David Kass of the Pickle & Chill and Doug Ulman, CEO of Pelotonia, formed Columbus' team last year.

MLP has 24 coed teams each in "premier" and "challenger" divisions, with promotion and relegation similar to some soccer leagues.

Teams compete in three major tournaments per season before drafting a new set of players.

The intrigue: Columbus featured Granville's CJ Klinger last season — the 6-foot-4 teenage phenom who honed his talent playing on a court built in his backyard.

What they're saying: Pickleball's meteoric rise and quick learning curve make for an interesting mix, Ulman tells Axios.

Someone who plays today for the first time can develop into a top-level pro by next season, he says, meaning the league's talent pool is rapidly changing.

What we're watching: Columbus' team nickname is "The Bus," but Ulman says a rebranding may be in order.

Got a suggestion for a new team name? Email [email protected] with your ideas.