Columbus' pickleball pros gear up for next season

Tyler Buchanan
Two pickleball players mid-action on either side of a net while a crowd looks on.

Major League Pickleball action at Pickle & Chill in Columbus last year. Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

You're used to cheering on the Blue Jackets, Clippers and Crew, but there's another pro team in town to root for.

Paddling the news: The Columbus Pickleball Club just wrapped up another Major League Pickleball (MLP) season and is ready to start a new one this fall.

Why it matters: With two pickleball centers and 118 public courts, Columbus is a Midwest powerhouse for America's fastest growing sport.

State of play: David Kass of the Pickle & Chill and Doug Ulman, CEO of Pelotonia, formed Columbus' team last year.

  • MLP has 24 coed teams each in "premier" and "challenger" divisions, with promotion and relegation similar to some soccer leagues.
  • Teams compete in three major tournaments per season before drafting a new set of players.

The intrigue: Columbus featured Granville's CJ Klinger last season the 6-foot-4 teenage phenom who honed his talent playing on a court built in his backyard.

What they're saying: Pickleball's meteoric rise and quick learning curve make for an interesting mix, Ulman tells Axios.

  • Someone who plays today for the first time can develop into a top-level pro by next season, he says, meaning the league's talent pool is rapidly changing.

What we're watching: Columbus' team nickname is "The Bus," but Ulman says a rebranding may be in order.

