It's hot jobs summer for teens

Data: Gusto; Note: From payroll data of about 300,000 small and midsize businesses using Gusto's platform. ; Chart: Axios Visuals

Teenagers are earning better money at their summer jobs than you'd think, Axios' Emily Peck writes.

The big picture: Hourly workers are in high demand at teen-heavy workplaces like retail stores, restaurants and city pools.

Columbus is still advertising lifeguard positions at $15-20 per hour with a potential $500 end-of-season incentive.

State of play: A proposed law change could help fill that demand by loosening the state's youth employment standards.

Ohio law prohibits 14- and 15-year-olds from working after 7pm during the school year, but Senate Bill 30 seeks to extend that to 9pm.

The Senate passed the bill along party lines (with Republicans in favor) and it awaits a House vote.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm dating myself, but when I was 14, I worked at an ice cream shop for $5.15 an hour to save up money for a newfangled $119 "camera phone."

📬 What was your summer job experience? Email [email protected] and let us know.