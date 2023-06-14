54 mins ago - Business
It's hot jobs summer for teens
Teenagers are earning better money at their summer jobs than you'd think, Axios' Emily Peck writes.
The big picture: Hourly workers are in high demand at teen-heavy workplaces like retail stores, restaurants and city pools.
- Columbus is still advertising lifeguard positions at $15-20 per hour with a potential $500 end-of-season incentive.
State of play: A proposed law change could help fill that demand by loosening the state's youth employment standards.
- Ohio law prohibits 14- and 15-year-olds from working after 7pm during the school year, but Senate Bill 30 seeks to extend that to 9pm.
- The Senate passed the bill along party lines (with Republicans in favor) and it awaits a House vote.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm dating myself, but when I was 14, I worked at an ice cream shop for $5.15 an hour to save up money for a newfangled $119 "camera phone."
