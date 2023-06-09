It's hot jobs summer for teens

Data: Gusto; Note: From payroll data of about 300,000 small and midsize businesses using Gusto's platform; Chart: Axios Visuals

Plenty of teenagers are nabbing summer jobs this year and the pay is way better than you'd think.

Why it matters: The surge of young folks into the workforce has been happening for the past few years and at first seemed like a pandemic blip —but turns out it's a trend with some legs.

Hourly workers are still very much in demand in the sectors where teens tend to work — retail, restaurants, or summer gigs at the pool or beach.

Some of those jobs used to go to older workers — think an older semi-retired guy working part time at the Home Depot. But those folks exited the labor market in the pandemic, boosting demand for younger workers.

The big picture: Employment rates for teens are expected to rise this summer from last year, according to a team of labor economists who put out an annual summer job forecast.

Wage growth among the youngest workers has been steeper than for other age groups. In April, wages for those aged 16-24 were up 11.5% from last year, compared to 6.6% for those 25-54, according to data from the Atlanta Fed.

Gusto, which handles payroll for about 300,000 small and midsize businesses, says the average hourly wages for teens (aged 15-19) on its platform hit $14.89 in May — up a whopping 41% since January 2020.

Teens are forecast to make up 18% of all hires this summer, per Gusto's report. It's the highest level in the four years they've been tracking the data. In June 2019, that share was 2%.

For example: As soon as school let out this year in Birmingham, Alabama, job applications from high schoolers started coming into Tortugas Homemade Pizza — and owner Matt Vizcaino was happy to hire them.

He hadn't seen many applicants over the spring. People "can be a little bit pickier in choosing a job than they used to be," he said. He's had to raise pay by about 15%. Starting pay for a teen without experience is $12 an hour.

Hiring mostly teenagers means that Vizcaino has to do a bit more management work than would be typical with older workers, but "I'm not gonna say no to having a decent staff again."

Zoom out: The share of teens with jobs had been steadily declining for decades before the pandemic — notching lower after the recessions in 2008 and 2001. The line is moving the other way now, as the chart below shows.

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The extra-tight labor markets of the past few summers drove a surge of teens to work and is "really showing itself to be a much clearer long-term trend — of more teens working not only during the summer but during the school year," says Luke Pardue, chief economist at Gusto.

Yes, but: There is a dark side to the increased demand for teen workers, a worrying increase in companies relying on illegal child labor.

Worth noting: Pardue says that while strong demand is driving the surge, the teens he's talked with also really want to get out there and work — particularly after the isolation of the pandemic years.