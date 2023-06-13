Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 Alissa here, with more "Why did they add alcohol to that?" musings.

Drinking the news: Hard Mountain Dew has arrived in Central Ohio. Depending on your boozy beverage preferences, that may be cause for celebration or for alarm.

Quick take: I tried a four-flavor variety pack ($18). All contain 5% alcohol and zero sugar.

Just like the pop, Baja Blast is the superior flavor — and it tastes closest to the real thing.

The original citrus and watermelon options are mid-tier. Inoffensive but unremarkable by comparison.

Of note: As Axios Des Moines' Linh Ta warned us, black cherry is the weakest link, unless you enjoy drinking cough syrup. How did the creators of Code Red mess this up?

The bottom line: Mountain Dew is polarizing. For years, friends have ridiculed me for drinking "battery acid." Adding alcohol doesn't change that.

If you abhor the syrupy sweetness of malt beverages, like my colleagues in Richmond, steer clear.

If, like me, you regularly Do the Dew, give it a try. It's not that bad.

The latest: New tropical flavors — peach, mango and pineapple — have hit shelves for summer. Find a case near you.