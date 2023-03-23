Unleash the power of the sun ... and vodka soda. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. Have you ever thought, "I'd love to add the flavor of my childhood to hangovers?"

Yeah, me neither. But Sunny D Vodka Seltzer is apparently now a thing.

What's happening: The bubbly beverage is hitting Walmart shelves nationwide and Ohio is one of the first places to get it.

I'm not normally a seltzer fan, but of course I had to try it to keep you cultured readers informed.

My take: Wait … it's actually good?

This tangy drink packs a flavorful punch. No "hint of hint of citrus" here.

🤔 My dilemma: Is it a morning mimosa or an evening happy hour refreshment?

The bottom line: Don't overthink it — just enjoy the sip of (boozy) nostalgia.

Where to buy it: Sunny D Vodka Seltzer is still hard to find, but was in stock at 2700 Bethel Road as of yesterday.

Disclaimer: I also like Hard Mountain Dew — which my colleagues in Des Moines and Richmond absolutely hated — so maybe my tart-loving taste buds can't be trusted.