Ohio community college enrollment is rising

Data: National Student Clearinghouse Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ohio's community college enrollment has begun to rebound from a pandemic plummet, even as overall undergraduate enrollment has yet to bounce back, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Why it matters: The high cost of college, economic anxiety and a hot labor market may be causing students to consider how to get the most bang for their buck when it comes to postsecondary degrees.

By the numbers: Between spring 2019 and spring 2022, overall enrollment in Ohio colleges dropped by nearly 53,000 students, or 9.2%.

Over 17,000 of those students attended community colleges, which logged an even larger enrollment drop of 11.8%.

But in spring 2023, while Ohio's overall enrollment dropped another 1% from the previous year, community colleges actually saw a modest uptick of 0.8%.

The big picture: The same trend is happening nationwide, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

A growing number of high school students participating in college dual enrollment programs — which increased 8% nationwide this spring — may be contributing.

Ohio's College Credit Plus program, for example, remained popular even during the pandemic, a 2022 report shows.

Zoom in: Columbus State Community College's spring enrollment grew by 1.4% this year, nearly double the statewide increase, per data provided to Axios.

In addition to College Credit Plus, The Columbus Promise, a new free tuition program for Columbus City Schools graduates, is attracting students, per data spokesperson Brent Wilder provided to Axios.

The school is recruiting for students interested in growing fields like information systems technology, advanced technologies manufacturing, health care and logistics — and officials expect Intel's semiconductor plant will spark greater interest in electro-mechanical engineering.

What they're saying: "Our labor market is tight at a time when job growth in our region is plentiful and rapidly accelerating. Two-year and shorter programs are critical when it comes to generating enough local talent for our area residents to benefit," Wilder tells Axios.

What we're watching: Columbus State is projecting an enrollment increase of 15% for the fall 2023 semester compared to fall 2022, though official figures won't be ready until the end of summer, he says.