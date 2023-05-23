1 hour ago - Development

Luxury apartments planned for downtown Chase Tower

Tyler Buchanan
The exterior of Chase Tower in downtown Columbus.

Chase Tower at 100 E. Broad St. Photo: Google Maps

With JP Morgan Chase now gone from its namesake tower near Capitol Square, developers have plans to replace the former offices with luxury apartments.

Why it matters: The proposed Chase Tower project at 100 E. Broad St. involves the convergence of several local trends: a rise in luxury housing and the transformation of underused office buildings as many workers still clock in from home.

  • Plus, the redevelopment helps the city with its goal of quadrupling the downtown residential population by 2040.

State of play: JP Morgan Chase moved its local office workers to a separate campus in Polaris in 2021.

The latest: The Columbus Downtown Commission will hear an application Tuesday to change the 25-story tower from office to mixed-use space.

Details: Developers want to use historic rehabilitation tax credits to fund a renovation of the granite plaza and build new apartments on all but two floors that will remain office space.

  • Ground floor commercial space will also stay welcome news for fans of the popular Lexi's on Third deli.
  • The proposal doesn't list the number of planned units, their price points or a construction timeline, but does lay out an amenity-focused 21st floor that will offer a fitness room, yoga/aerobic studio, game lounge and co-working station.

Meanwhile, about 500 feet to the northeast, a similar project is ongoing to redevelop the 26-story Continental Center office building into 336 apartment units and commercial space.

  • The state awarded a $5 million tax credit toward the $89 million project.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more