Apartments coming to historic downtown tower
A $5 million historic preservation tax credit is helping redevelop a vacant downtown tower into new residential and commercial space.
State of play: The $89 million project involves building 336 apartment units and commercial spots on the lower floors of the 26-story Continental Center property.
- Located at the corner of Gay and Fourth streets, the building was once the headquarters of Ohio Bell Southwestern.
- Its last business tenants departed during the pandemic.
Driving the news: The state announced nearly $40 million in tax credits to aid with rehabilitating dozens of historic buildings across Ohio, including this $5 million.
Separately, the state is chipping in $243,000 to restore an old railroad depot on Delaware's Lake Street into a bar and restaurant.
