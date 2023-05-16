23 mins ago - Things to Do

Eye-catching Airbnbs for Ohio summer getaways

Alissa Widman Neese
Airbnb rolled out several new features this month meant to boost price transparency and guest experiences.

Driving the news: The company is trying to better compete with hotels ahead of what's expected to be a record-setting summer travel season, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

  • The changes include more privacy features, clearer guest checkout instructions and, if enabled by the user, upfront listing prices that include fees.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I used to be an Airbnb-exclusive traveler, but I mostly use hotels now due to surging costs amid the pandemic.

  • These changes are making me consider giving Airbnb one last chance, though.

Zoom in: We scanned listings across Ohio and found a few one-of-a-kind summer getaways if you're considering booking one too.

Of note: Prices are for mid-June, include fees, and may vary depending on dates booked.

Two-bedroom condo on Lake Erie
  • $696 for two nights (minimum stay).
  • Just a short trip from Put-in-Bay and Cedar Point, or stay and enjoy the private beach.
🤑 106-year-old Dayton mansion
  • $1,597 nightly — but not bad for nine fancy bedrooms and a pool!
  • Gather family or friends inside a luxurious historical landmark that reportedly entertained presidents and a Belgian king.
🏕️ Off-grid tiny cabin near Hocking Hills
  • $137 nightly.
  • Unplug your devices, connect with nature and camp inside the "world's nicest tent."
