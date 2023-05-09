Brainstorming a new Buckeye State marketing slogan

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ohio has spent years urging visitors to "find it here," but may end up finding a new marketing slogan altogether.

Driving the news: Tomorrow is Ohio Tourism Day and some state leaders want to change gears with a revamp of the tourism office — highlighting not just travel opportunities, but the broader benefits of "living, learning and working" here.

We've already spent millions of dollars in recent years on TV ads and billboards promoting the Buckeye State as a cheaper alternative to living on the coasts.

Tell us: What should Ohio choose for a new marketing slogan?

📬 Email us at [email protected] with your best ideas.

✅ Our pick: Bring back our former slogan, "Ohio: The Heart of It All."

This references our shape, our Midwestern location and reminds the U.S. that we have a heart. Wouldn't hurt.

What's next: The tourism office changes are proposed within the massive budget bill still under negotiation at the Statehouse.