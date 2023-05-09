1 hour ago - News
Brainstorming a new Buckeye State marketing slogan
Ohio has spent years urging visitors to "find it here," but may end up finding a new marketing slogan altogether.
Driving the news: Tomorrow is Ohio Tourism Day and some state leaders want to change gears with a revamp of the tourism office — highlighting not just travel opportunities, but the broader benefits of "living, learning and working" here.
- We've already spent millions of dollars in recent years on TV ads and billboards promoting the Buckeye State as a cheaper alternative to living on the coasts.
Tell us: What should Ohio choose for a new marketing slogan?
✅ Our pick: Bring back our former slogan, "Ohio: The Heart of It All."
- This references our shape, our Midwestern location and reminds the U.S. that we have a heart. Wouldn't hurt.
What's next: The tourism office changes are proposed within the massive budget bill still under negotiation at the Statehouse.
- If approved, we could see a new marketing campaign rolled out later this year.
