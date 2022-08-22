Your takes on what "it" is in Ohio

We may not understand "it," but you definitely do.

Our favorite responses about the welcome-to-Ohio signs that implore visitors to "find it here":

Laurie Z.: "'IT' is whatever you make of it, after experiencing OHIO!!! Could be Midwestern values, ways. Could be yummy chocolate Buckeyes, could be the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame or the Lake Erie Islands. I could go on about 'IT' indefinitely!"

Mike B.: "I think the idea behind the 'You'll Find It Here' campaign is that Ohio has something to offer anyone."

"From big cities, fine dining, world-class museums and pro sports to national parks, amusement parks, water sports and hiking — Ohio has it."

Scott J.: "Ohio's 'it' was meant to be similar to Nike's 'it' in its famous 'Just Do It' tagline. You play sport X? Nike has stuff (for sale) that will let you do 'it' better. Whatever you're looking for in a destination/recreation/entertainment, Ohio has 'it.'"

Katherine F.: "Corruption."