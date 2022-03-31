Ohio is inevitable, even in Brooklyn

👋 Hi, Everett here. I'm an Axios editor based out of Brooklyn, NY. Normally we leave the writing to Alissa and Tyler, but today, I have to get something off my chest.

I've been unable to watch more than 20 minutes of March Madness without seeing this Ohio is for Leaders commercial. It is becoming as ubiquitous as the basketball. I cannot escape it.

Details: The commercial is a dig at the coasts wrapped in an invitation to move. It makes a pitch for those who "care more about low taxes than tall buildings" and ends with an eye-roll-inducing "We're not built for followers. We're building for leaders."

The commercial is both a little catchy — at least for the first 50 viewings — and completely over the top.

Why it matters: Commercials for major sporting events cost major money. This one is sponsored by JobsOhio, the state's "private economic development corporation."

That means we have no idea how much taxpayer money Ohio is spending on this barrage or on the close to 30 JobsOhio billboards that popped up in New York last year.

📬 The overexposure made me curious — how do you feel about your state spending tax dollars advertising to new residents? Should Ohio focus more on skyrocketing housing costs than convincing Brooklyn hipsters to move, or is an influx of denim-clad coffee snobs like me ultimately a good thing?