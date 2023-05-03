Beer science and more on tap at COSI Science Festival

Two participants enjoy a gameshow-style science trivia night with Excesss Trivia while wearing "spectrum" glasses. Photo: Courtesy of COSI

Who says science experiments are just for kids?

What's happening: The COSI Science Festival starts today, so grab your goggles and get ready for activities for all ages across Central Ohio.

Of note: The four-day festival culminates with a Big Science Celebration outside COSI featuring over 100 exhibitors, live music, food trucks and more.

11am-5pm Saturday on the Scioto Peninsula. Free!

Events with spots remaining:

🌱 Explore a Metro Park and learn to record observations in the iNaturalist app. Free!

🌌 Travel to a galaxy far, far away for the COSI After Dark "May the Fourth" celebration.

7-10pm tomorrow. $20 in advance, $30 at the door.

🍺 Study beer science during a behind-the-scenes tour of Land-Grant Brewing Co.

7-8pm tomorrow and Friday. 424 W. Town St. Free!

🧠 Test your knowledge with Excesss Trivia and win tickets to the Tutankhamun exhibit.

Go deeper: List of all events.

🧪 Plus: ICYMI, check out COSI CEO Frederic Bertley's Best Day Ever