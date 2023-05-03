Beer science and more on tap at COSI Science Festival
Who says science experiments are just for kids?
What's happening: The COSI Science Festival starts today, so grab your goggles and get ready for activities for all ages across Central Ohio.
Of note: The four-day festival culminates with a Big Science Celebration outside COSI featuring over 100 exhibitors, live music, food trucks and more.
- 11am-5pm Saturday on the Scioto Peninsula. Free!
Events with spots remaining:
🌱 Explore a Metro Park and learn to record observations in the iNaturalist app. Free!
- 6-7:30pm tonight, Blendon Woods and Blacklick Woods.
- 6-8pm tomorrow, Sharon Woods.
- 6-7pm Friday, Glacier Ridge.
🌌 Travel to a galaxy far, far away for the COSI After Dark "May the Fourth" celebration.
- 7-10pm tomorrow. $20 in advance, $30 at the door.
🍺 Study beer science during a behind-the-scenes tour of Land-Grant Brewing Co.
- 7-8pm tomorrow and Friday. 424 W. Town St. Free!
🧠 Test your knowledge with Excesss Trivia and win tickets to the Tutankhamun exhibit.
- Nightly at various locations. Free!
Go deeper: List of all events.
🧪 Plus: ICYMI, check out COSI CEO Frederic Bertley's Best Day Ever
