What it's like inside Easton's Amazon Style store

The entrance to Easton's Amazon Style store, near the AMC movie theater. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

So let me tell you all about my first trip to Easton's new Amazon Style store.

Why it matters: It's one of just two nationwide offering its high-tech shopping experience.

How it works: Clothing racks offer only one of each item, with a QR code attached.

Scan with a smartphone to view size and color options.

As you select items on your phone, an employee stocks your fitting room. If you don't find everything you're looking for right away, that's OK — and here's why.

Zoom in: Enter your assigned room and you're greeted by a touch screen, with your picks and a few staff selections organized in a closet.

Try them on, rating "thumbs up" or "thumbs down" on the screen.

You'll receive personalized recommendations and can request more items or sizes.

Inside an Amazon Style dressing room.

The intrigue: Lock the closet door. Almost instantaneously, an employee on the other side adds your new clothes like a magical fashion fairy.

My husband was relieved I didn't have to send him for more sizes for once.

Quick take: I almost bought $60 jean shorts, until the screen recommended an Amazon Essentials alternative — half the price, but just as comfy. Sold!

Of note: Plus sizes are capped at XXL, but the selection is otherwise decent, ranging from athleisure to business casual from name brands and Amazon's in-house line.

The bottom line: Yes, Amazon is a polarizing company. But if I'm solely assessing its shopping concept … well, it works.

There's no hassle of returning online purchases that don't work out. It's efficient and, honestly, it's pretty fun.

If you go: Noon-7pm Sunday, 10am-9pm Monday-Saturday, 3985 Gramercy St., near the AMC movie theater.

The photo wall is a popular spot.