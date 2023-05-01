What it's like inside Easton's Amazon Style store
So let me tell you all about my first trip to Easton's new Amazon Style store.
Why it matters: It's one of just two nationwide offering its high-tech shopping experience.
How it works: Clothing racks offer only one of each item, with a QR code attached.
- Scan with a smartphone to view size and color options.
- As you select items on your phone, an employee stocks your fitting room. If you don't find everything you're looking for right away, that's OK — and here's why.
Zoom in: Enter your assigned room and you're greeted by a touch screen, with your picks and a few staff selections organized in a closet.
- Try them on, rating "thumbs up" or "thumbs down" on the screen.
- You'll receive personalized recommendations and can request more items or sizes.
The intrigue: Lock the closet door. Almost instantaneously, an employee on the other side adds your new clothes like a magical fashion fairy.
- My husband was relieved I didn't have to send him for more sizes for once.
Quick take: I almost bought $60 jean shorts, until the screen recommended an Amazon Essentials alternative — half the price, but just as comfy. Sold!
Of note: Plus sizes are capped at XXL, but the selection is otherwise decent, ranging from athleisure to business casual from name brands and Amazon's in-house line.
The bottom line: Yes, Amazon is a polarizing company. But if I'm solely assessing its shopping concept … well, it works.
- There's no hassle of returning online purchases that don't work out. It's efficient and, honestly, it's pretty fun.
If you go: Noon-7pm Sunday, 10am-9pm Monday-Saturday, 3985 Gramercy St., near the AMC movie theater.
