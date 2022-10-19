Second-ever Amazon clothing store debuts at Easton

A tech-centric Amazon Style store opened at Easton Town Center yesterday, blending the convenience of online shopping with the dependability of an old-fashioned fitting room.

Why it matters: This is just the second Amazon brick-and-mortar clothing store in the country.

The first opened in Los Angeles in May.

How it works: Displays showcase only one of each clothing item with a QR code attached.

Shoppers can scan it with a smartphone to view color and size options, as well as stock a fitting room.

While employees move your selections into the room, a personalized algorithm will recommend more apparel.

Each fitting room is equipped with a touch screen to request additional items.

The intrigue: Amazon One palm recognition is a payment option.

The bottom line: No more trips to return Amazon orders that don't fit, and no more being limited by how many clothing items your arms can carry.

👀 Our thought bubble: This sounds … dangerous.

🛍️ If you go: 10am-9pm Monday-Saturday, noon-6pm Sunday. 3985 Gramercy St., in the former Forever 21 store near the AMC movie theater.