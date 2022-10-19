Second-ever Amazon clothing store debuts at Easton
A tech-centric Amazon Style store opened at Easton Town Center yesterday, blending the convenience of online shopping with the dependability of an old-fashioned fitting room.
Why it matters: This is just the second Amazon brick-and-mortar clothing store in the country.
- The first opened in Los Angeles in May.
How it works: Displays showcase only one of each clothing item with a QR code attached.
- Shoppers can scan it with a smartphone to view color and size options, as well as stock a fitting room.
- While employees move your selections into the room, a personalized algorithm will recommend more apparel.
- Each fitting room is equipped with a touch screen to request additional items.
The intrigue: Amazon One palm recognition is a payment option.
The bottom line: No more trips to return Amazon orders that don't fit, and no more being limited by how many clothing items your arms can carry.
👀 Our thought bubble: This sounds … dangerous.
🛍️ If you go: 10am-9pm Monday-Saturday, noon-6pm Sunday. 3985 Gramercy St., in the former Forever 21 store near the AMC movie theater.
