Data: Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) office and Ballotpedia; Note: Districts where there was no opponent in the 2022 midterm election are not included; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Ohio Republicans in Congress represent slightly wealthier districts than the ones held by Democrats, per median income data provided to Axios by Rep. Marcy Kaptur's (D-Toledo) office.

Why it matters: Ohio bucks a "political realignment" seen more prominently in other U.S. states, Axios' Stef W. Kight writes.

Republicans are gaining ground nationally in rural and working class communities, while Democrats are increasingly the party of wealthier, more-educated voters.

The big picture: Nine of the top 10 wealthiest congressional districts in the U.S. are held by Democrats, Census data shows.

Yes, but: The opposite is true here. Republicans hold eight of the top 10 richest districts in Ohio.

Zoom in: Republicans represent three of the four districts in Central Ohio that have median incomes above the state level of $62,000, as of the most recent data from 2021.

Rep. Joyce Beatty of Columbus is this group's lone Democrat, representing the northeast quadrant of Franklin County in the 3rd District ($64,055).

Rep. Mike Carey (R-Columbus) represents the rest of Franklin County in the 15th District ($67,626).

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) and Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville) represent suburban areas in their large 4th ($67,184) and 12th ($65,943) Districts, respectively.

Of note: This data reflects the present congressional map, which is only in place for the current two-year term.

Redistricting officials will redraw the map ahead of the 2024 election.