Ohio's wealthiest congressional districts represented by Republicans

Tyler Buchanan
Data: Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) office and Ballotpedia; Note: Districts where there was no opponent in the 2022 midterm election are not included; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios
Ohio Republicans in Congress represent slightly wealthier districts than the ones held by Democrats, per median income data provided to Axios by Rep. Marcy Kaptur's (D-Toledo) office.

Why it matters: Ohio bucks a "political realignment" seen more prominently in other U.S. states, Axios' Stef W. Kight writes.

  • Republicans are gaining ground nationally in rural and working class communities, while Democrats are increasingly the party of wealthier, more-educated voters.

The big picture: Nine of the top 10 wealthiest congressional districts in the U.S. are held by Democrats, Census data shows.

Yes, but: The opposite is true here. Republicans hold eight of the top 10 richest districts in Ohio.

Zoom in: Republicans represent three of the four districts in Central Ohio that have median incomes above the state level of $62,000, as of the most recent data from 2021.

  • Rep. Joyce Beatty of Columbus is this group's lone Democrat, representing the northeast quadrant of Franklin County in the 3rd District ($64,055).
  • Rep. Mike Carey (R-Columbus) represents the rest of Franklin County in the 15th District ($67,626).
  • Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) and Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville) represent suburban areas in their large 4th ($67,184) and 12th ($65,943) Districts, respectively.

Of note: This data reflects the present congressional map, which is only in place for the current two-year term.

The Ohio congressional district map.
Ohio's present congressional district map. Photo: Courtesy of the Ohio Secretary of State
