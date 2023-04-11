Calling all Rovers, Whiskerses, Lunas and Spots — today is National Pet Day, the official celebration of our friendliest, furriest friends.

There are a lot of them reading our newsletter alongside you every morning, judging from the dozens of adorable photos we received yesterday!

Why it matters: Research shows pet ownership can significantly boost our mental and physical health, Axios' Erica Pandey writes.

Local therapy dogs help comfort veterans, law enforcement, air travelers and stressed students.

And you can't help but smile when cozying up with the adoptable felines at the cat cafe.

The intrigue: Pets are such a crucial part of the family that some pooches took the ice alongside their owners at Nationwide Arena for the Blue Jackets' recent team photo day.

The big picture: Around half of all American homes own at least one pet, with dogs the most popular choice, per 2021 U.S. Census data.

Zoom in: The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Columbus Humane are our two biggest players for local pet adoptions, but lots of small rescue groups also help animals find their forever homes.

The dog shelter adopts out hundreds of pets per year, while Humane cares for hundreds of animals from 49 different species, including chinchillas and rabbits.

Ways to celebrate your pet:

🎨 Turn them into high art: Terra Gallery hosts regular Paint Your Pet events.

36B N. High St., Dublin. $50.

🎉 Get them a friend: Meet cats, dogs and more at Columbus Humane's Party with the Pets.

6-8pm May 4. 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard. $55 online, $65 at the door.

🏃 Go for a run: Both humans and dogs are welcome at PetPromise's Rescue Run, a fundraiser for the rescue group.

9:15am May 27 at McFerson Commons Park, 218 West St. $45.

💰 Donate: The Columbus Foundation has a handy list of local animal welfare nonprofits.

🌳 Visit a park: Metro Parks offers pet trails — leashed cats are welcome too! — and the city has five dog parks.

Thanks to the many readers who sent us photos of their cute animals for National Pet Day.

Adorable reality check: We received so many that it's impossible to include them all.

But we certainly had a fun, productive morning enjoying them. Here are a few highlights:

Sister kittens Maggie and Willow, rescued last summer from West Virginia. Photo: Courtesy of reader Laura H.

Corgis Jack (left) and Colby. Photo: Courtesy of reader Carrington D.

Kingpin the cat rules from on high. Photo: Courtesy of reader Kevin M.

Beatrice the Basset Hound had her leg amputated last year because of cancer but is still going on strong, her owner says. Photo: Courtesy of reader Tom K.