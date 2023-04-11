Animal lovers unite to celebrate National Pet Day
Calling all Rovers, Whiskerses, Lunas and Spots — today is National Pet Day, the official celebration of our friendliest, furriest friends.
- There are a lot of them reading our newsletter alongside you every morning, judging from the dozens of adorable photos we received yesterday!
Why it matters: Research shows pet ownership can significantly boost our mental and physical health, Axios' Erica Pandey writes.
- Local therapy dogs help comfort veterans, law enforcement, air travelers and stressed students.
- And you can't help but smile when cozying up with the adoptable felines at the cat cafe.
The intrigue: Pets are such a crucial part of the family that some pooches took the ice alongside their owners at Nationwide Arena for the Blue Jackets' recent team photo day.
The big picture: Around half of all American homes own at least one pet, with dogs the most popular choice, per 2021 U.S. Census data.
Zoom in: The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Columbus Humane are our two biggest players for local pet adoptions, but lots of small rescue groups also help animals find their forever homes.
- The dog shelter adopts out hundreds of pets per year, while Humane cares for hundreds of animals from 49 different species, including chinchillas and rabbits.
Ways to celebrate your pet:
🎨 Turn them into high art: Terra Gallery hosts regular Paint Your Pet events.
- 36B N. High St., Dublin. $50.
🎉 Get them a friend: Meet cats, dogs and more at Columbus Humane's Party with the Pets.
- 6-8pm May 4. 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard. $55 online, $65 at the door.
🏃 Go for a run: Both humans and dogs are welcome at PetPromise's Rescue Run, a fundraiser for the rescue group.
- 9:15am May 27 at McFerson Commons Park, 218 West St. $45.
💰 Donate: The Columbus Foundation has a handy list of local animal welfare nonprofits.
🌳 Visit a park: Metro Parks offers pet trails — leashed cats are welcome too! — and the city has five dog parks.
Thanks to the many readers who sent us photos of their cute animals for National Pet Day.
Adorable reality check: We received so many that it's impossible to include them all.
- But we certainly had a fun, productive morning enjoying them. Here are a few highlights:
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.