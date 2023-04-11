50 mins ago - News

Animal lovers unite to celebrate National Pet Day

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of a human hand and dog paw high fiving

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Calling all Rovers, Whiskerses, Lunas and Spots today is National Pet Day, the official celebration of our friendliest, furriest friends.

  • There are a lot of them reading our newsletter alongside you every morning, judging from the dozens of adorable photos we received yesterday!

Why it matters: Research shows pet ownership can significantly boost our mental and physical health, Axios' Erica Pandey writes.

The intrigue: Pets are such a crucial part of the family that some pooches took the ice alongside their owners at Nationwide Arena for the Blue Jackets' recent team photo day.

The big picture: Around half of all American homes own at least one pet, with dogs the most popular choice, per 2021 U.S. Census data.

Zoom in: The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Columbus Humane are our two biggest players for local pet adoptions, but lots of small rescue groups also help animals find their forever homes.

  • The dog shelter adopts out hundreds of pets per year, while Humane cares for hundreds of animals from 49 different species, including chinchillas and rabbits.

Ways to celebrate your pet:

🎨 Turn them into high art: Terra Gallery hosts regular Paint Your Pet events.

  • 36B N. High St., Dublin. $50.

🎉 Get them a friend: Meet cats, dogs and more at Columbus Humane's Party with the Pets.

  • 6-8pm May 4. 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard. $55 online, $65 at the door.

🏃 Go for a run: Both humans and dogs are welcome at PetPromise's Rescue Run, a fundraiser for the rescue group.

  • 9:15am May 27 at McFerson Commons Park, 218 West St. $45.

💰 Donate: The Columbus Foundation has a handy list of local animal welfare nonprofits.

🌳 Visit a park: Metro Parks offers pet trails — leashed cats are welcome too! — and the city has five dog parks.

Thanks to the many readers who sent us photos of their cute animals for National Pet Day.

Adorable reality check: We received so many that it's impossible to include them all.

  • But we certainly had a fun, productive morning enjoying them. Here are a few highlights:
Two cute cats snuggle.
Sister kittens Maggie and Willow, rescued last summer from West Virginia. Photo: Courtesy of reader Laura H.
Two corgis outside.
Corgis Jack (left) and Colby. Photo: Courtesy of reader Carrington D.
A feline sits on a cat tree.
Kingpin the cat rules from on high. Photo: Courtesy of reader Kevin M.
A three-legged basset hound outside.
Beatrice the Basset Hound had her leg amputated last year because of cancer but is still going on strong, her owner says. Photo: Courtesy of reader Tom K.
A dog and cat on a couch.
Franklin and Amira are "classic siblings" who "sometimes argue but always come back to each other at the end of the day," their owner says. Photo: Courtesy of reader Kristin S.
