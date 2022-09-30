👋 Alissa here with what's paws-itively the most adorable business I've ever entered.

Driving the news: Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar, Columbus' first cat cafe, opened to three straight sellout weekends.

Why it matters: The cafe houses adoptable cats from Colony Cats (& dogs), with proceeds benefiting the rescue group. Already, 14 have found homes.

My take: The attention to detail for both cats and humans is what makes the place so special.

The cafe features cat-shaped chairs, clever drinks like "pawty on the beach" and wall-to-wall paw print decor, because toe beans are a work of art.

The drink lids — for when a cat inevitably knocks them over — have ears on top.

The cat lounge is beach-themed with kitty-sized lounge chairs, comfy hiding spots and lots of wall perches for stretching and climbing.

The cafe side of Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar, empty only because it was closing time.

The intrigue: A wall of plastic bubbles separates the two areas and serves as a window.

That means guests with allergies or who don't pay lounge admission can still enjoy the cafe.

Yes, and: The coffee is so good I'd stop by if that were the only attraction.

On that note: I must confess, I'm headed back today to cowork with Mary Jane.

😸 … I should just buy that $150 yearly pass now, huh?

What's next: Owner Ivy Hou tells me the business will eventually offer alcohol but, for now, she's taking some time to settle in after a hectic opening rush.

"We are slowly finalizing stuff. Just a bit more popular than we expected. I guess [it's] a good problem to have," she said via Facebook.

If you go: 12-9pm Monday, Thursday-Friday. 10am-9pm Saturday-Sunday. Closed Tuesday-Wednesday. 5568 N. High St., just south of Worthington.

$10 for 30 minutes, $15 for an hour. Reservations recommended.

😴 Pro tip: Go early. At my Saturday evening visit several kitties were tired out from too much play time.

Tish, an adoptable 3-year-old calico, peeks at cafe guests from her perch.

A view of the cat lounge from the business' window after it closed Saturday night.

Joey, a 1-year-old tabby, tuckered out well before closing time.

A 24-ounce vanilla latte ($6) with a cute — and spill-proof — cat ear lid.