Columbus Humane's adoptable bunnies for the Year of the Rabbit

👋 Alissa here with some furry facts to usher in the Chinese lunar calendar's Year of the Rabbit, which started Sunday.

Hopping to the news: While most visitors at Columbus Humane expect to see dogs and cats, the shelter offers lots of other adoptable critters.

I've met chinchillas, ferrets, rats, hamsters, guinea pigs and goldfish while volunteering, and I'm eagerly awaiting an encounter with a pot-bellied pig.

I was also surprised to learn that the shelter takes in so many rabbits that it has an entire room — Bunderland — dedicated to their care.

Be smart: Read these bunny care tips before considering one as a pet.

Of note: People born in the Year of the Rabbit are said to be good listeners and peaceful negotiators, but are also guarded and delicate, per the Chinese Language Institute.

A list of adoptable rabbits from Columbus Humane