Columbus Humane's adoptable bunnies for the Year of the Rabbit

Alissa Widman Neese
A black rabbit with perked ears sits in a plastic dish of Timothy hay

Poseidon, an adoptable 2-year-old rabbit at Columbus Humane. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here with some furry facts to usher in the Chinese lunar calendar's Year of the Rabbit, which started Sunday.

Hopping to the news: While most visitors at Columbus Humane expect to see dogs and cats, the shelter offers lots of other adoptable critters.

  • I've met chinchillas, ferrets, rats, hamsters, guinea pigs and goldfish while volunteering, and I'm eagerly awaiting an encounter with a pot-bellied pig.
  • I was also surprised to learn that the shelter takes in so many rabbits that it has an entire room — Bunderland — dedicated to their care.

Be smart: Read these bunny care tips before considering one as a pet.

Of note: People born in the Year of the Rabbit are said to be good listeners and peaceful negotiators, but are also guarded and delicate, per the Chinese Language Institute.

A list of adoptable rabbits from Columbus Humane

