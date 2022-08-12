👋 Alissa here. Ever want to do something out of your comfort zone but feel too intimidated to take the first step?

I've thought about volunteering for years but assumed I didn't have enough free time to actually make an impact.

Driving the news: I recently became a Columbus Humane cat care volunteer — via a training process that was thorough but not at all daunting.

How it works: We play with cats and monitor their behavior with careful notes. Many shelter animals are understandably stressed, but if they're kept comfortable and socialized, they're more likely to be adopted.

I schedule two-hour shifts at my convenience at least twice a month.

The big picture: About 90% of Americans want to volunteer but only 25% actually do, per Stanford University.

With pandemic shutdowns behind us, many nonprofits are still working to replenish volunteers as activities ramp up again, their leaders tell Axios.

Meanwhile, flexible work-from-home schedules are freeing up many potential volunteers — including me — to help for the first time.

😺 Quick take: During my first shift last weekend, the cats embodied how many of us feel when trying something new.

Some are fearless, like Cindi, who leapt out of her kennel and into my lap.

But many more are like Princess Peep, who required some coaxing and encouragement before finding the confidence to step outside.

😻 Ultimately, both cats were adopted and I'm proud to have played a small part.

The bottom line: Volunteering is a great way to connect with people who share your interests and give back — and it's never too late to take that first step. These groups list lots of local opportunities:

What's next: Columbus Humane's next volunteer orientation is Aug. 30. Opportunities range from washing dishes and greeting visitors to photography and animal care.

📬 We want to know: What are your favorite ways to give back? Hit reply!