Photo ID now needed to vote at polling sites in Ohio
A new state law requiring photo ID at polling sites goes into effect today.
- The change comes as Ohioans are casting early ballots for the upcoming May 2 primary election.
Why it matters: Most voters already opt to show photo ID at the polls, but this law removes alternative ways, such as a utility bill, to confirm a person's identity and address.
- Supporters say the law is necessary to strengthen election security, though fraud is extremely rare. Opponents fear the change will disenfranchise voters.
State of play: Ohioans now need to present a driver's license, state ID card, U.S. passport or military ID when voting in person.
- Those voting by mail still have the option to use a social security number as identification.
Of note: Starting today, free state ID cards can be obtained from any BMV location.
✅ Be smart: Check out early voting info and what's on your ballot.
