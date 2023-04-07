Photo ID now needed to vote at polling sites in Ohio

Going forward, voters will need to show photo ID at the polls to cast a ballot. Photo: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A new state law requiring photo ID at polling sites goes into effect today.

The change comes as Ohioans are casting early ballots for the upcoming May 2 primary election.

Why it matters: Most voters already opt to show photo ID at the polls, but this law removes alternative ways, such as a utility bill, to confirm a person's identity and address.

Supporters say the law is necessary to strengthen election security, though fraud is extremely rare. Opponents fear the change will disenfranchise voters.

State of play: Ohioans now need to present a driver's license, state ID card, U.S. passport or military ID when voting in person.

Those voting by mail still have the option to use a social security number as identification.

Of note: Starting today, free state ID cards can be obtained from any BMV location.

✅ Be smart: Check out early voting info and what's on your ballot.