Ask Axios: How to get free Ohio IDs

Last week, we wrote about a new election law requiring Ohio voters to have a photo ID to cast a ballot.

Options include a driver's license, state ID, passport or military ID.

This prompted reader Michelle Z. to ask: With the requirement of a driver's license or state ID card to vote, I am wondering if those are issued for free now? Because, if not, then people have to pay for those in order to vote.

👋 Tyler here. Yes, Ohio will soon waive fees for state identification cards.

How it works: Starting April 7, anyone 17 or older can apply for a free state ID at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

It's optimal for people without a driver's license or a suspended license.

Pro tip: Applying for a new card requires a trip to the BMV, but you can renew driver's licenses and state IDs online.

The same goes for a reprint if yours is lost or stolen.

