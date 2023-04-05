Readers say Cap City Fine Diner has the best burger in Central Ohio

Your votes are in: The Cameron Mitchell classic toppled towering burgers of "Man vs. Food" fame in our Columbus Madness burger bracket championship.

Grilling the news: Cap City Fine Diner beat Thurman Cafe by a stunning 3-to-1 margin, earning 70.8% of nearly 700 votes in a whopper of an upset.

Bracket: Axios Visuals; Of note: We tried to filter out some voting platform shenanigans and think Cap City still came out on top. Or maybe robots have very specific tastes in burgers.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm a big fan of both restaurants, which offer two very different but equally memorable experiences.

Cap City's All-American cheeseburger combines flawless comfort food with upscale dining.

Thurman's oversized burgers, meanwhile, offer unparalleled shock and awe in a divey German Village haunt.

The bottom line: Give both a try if you haven't already. You won't be disappointed.

📬 We want to know: After pitting iconic local landmarks against each other last year and delicious burgers this year, what should we do for the 2024 Columbus Madness bracket?

Email [email protected] with your suggestions.