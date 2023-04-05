2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Readers say Cap City Fine Diner has the best burger in Central Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
Fries and a cheeseburger on a plate with the top bun on the side, topped with veggies

Cap City Fine Diner's All-American cheeseburger. Photo: Courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

Your votes are in: The Cameron Mitchell classic toppled towering burgers of "Man vs. Food" fame in our Columbus Madness burger bracket championship.

Grilling the news: Cap City Fine Diner beat Thurman Cafe by a stunning 3-to-1 margin, earning 70.8% of nearly 700 votes in a whopper of an upset.

Bracket: Axios Visuals; Of note: We tried to filter out some voting platform shenanigans and think Cap City still came out on top. Or maybe robots have very specific tastes in burgers.
Bracket: Axios Visuals; Of note: We tried to filter out some voting platform shenanigans and think Cap City still came out on top. Or maybe robots have very specific tastes in burgers.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm a big fan of both restaurants, which offer two very different but equally memorable experiences.

  • Cap City's All-American cheeseburger combines flawless comfort food with upscale dining.
  • Thurman's oversized burgers, meanwhile, offer unparalleled shock and awe in a divey German Village haunt.

The bottom line: Give both a try if you haven't already. You won't be disappointed.

📬 We want to know: After pitting iconic local landmarks against each other last year and delicious burgers this year, what should we do for the 2024 Columbus Madness bracket?

Alissa holds a plate with a Thurmanator burger and fries.
Alissa vs. the Thurmanator. With 1.5 pounds of beef, it's enough for a few meals. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more