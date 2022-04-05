2 hours ago - Things to Do

And the Columbus Madness winner is ... Ohio Stadium!

Alissa Widman Neese
An overview of Ohio Stadium as the Ohio State football team takes the field and red fireworks launch
Fireworks launch as the Buckeyes take the field at Ohio Stadium in 2019. Photo: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The votes are in: Ohio Stadium is the winner of our Columbus Madness championship!

  • It's only fitting that the home of one of college football's winningest teams secured the victory.

Catch up quick: The 'Shoe bested 15 Columbus landmarks in our four-round voting contest.

  • In the final round, it crushed the Ohio Statehouse with 58% of the votes.

Some facts about the historic double-deck stadium, per the university athletic department and library archives:

🎂 It celebrates its 100th birthday on Oct. 7.

🏈 The first team Ohio State faced there: Ohio Wesleyan University, on that date in 1922. The Buckeyes won 5-0!

💰 Cost to build: $1.3 million, or $21.3 million in today's dollars.

  • That's a bargain — major renovations at the turn of the century cost $207 million.

🏟️ Circumference: 2,892 feet, more than a half-mile.

🎟️ Record-setting crowd: 110,045, against Michigan on Nov. 26, 2016.

⚽ The Crew played home games at Ohio Stadium for three years, before Columbus Crew Stadium opened in 1999.

🎺 The first "Script Ohio" was performed in 1932 by … the Michigan marching band. We couldn't believe it either.

