And the Columbus Madness winner is ... Ohio Stadium!

The votes are in: Ohio Stadium is the winner of our Columbus Madness championship!

It's only fitting that the home of one of college football's winningest teams secured the victory.

Catch up quick: The 'Shoe bested 15 Columbus landmarks in our four-round voting contest.

In the final round, it crushed the Ohio Statehouse with 58% of the votes.

Some facts about the historic double-deck stadium, per the university athletic department and library archives:

🎂 It celebrates its 100th birthday on Oct. 7.

🏈 The first team Ohio State faced there: Ohio Wesleyan University, on that date in 1922. The Buckeyes won 5-0!

💰 Cost to build: $1.3 million, or $21.3 million in today's dollars.

That's a bargain — major renovations at the turn of the century cost $207 million.

🏟️ Circumference: 2,892 feet, more than a half-mile.

🎟️ Record-setting crowd: 110,045, against Michigan on Nov. 26, 2016.

⚽ The Crew played home games at Ohio Stadium for three years, before Columbus Crew Stadium opened in 1999.

🎺 The first "Script Ohio" was performed in 1932 by … the Michigan marching band. We couldn't believe it either.