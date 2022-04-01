Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's all come down to this, folks.

After hundreds of votes, we have to agree with your Columbus Madness choices thus far.

While we love all the iconic landmarks featured in our contest, nothing is embedded in our city's DNA quite like Statehouse politics and Ohio State football.

The latest: Both Ohio Stadium and the Ohio Statehouse crushed their competition by a 3-to-1 voting margin.

But now you have to pick just one?

The bottom line: This is going to be like picking a favorite child. Good luck!

🗳️ Vote in our Columbus Madness Championship — the winner will be announced on Tuesday!

Your final four voting results

Matchup 1

Ohio Statehouse - 65.9%

COSI 34.1%

Matchup 2

Ohio Stadium - 65.9%

Columbus Dispatch sign - 34.1%