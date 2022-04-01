57 mins ago - Things to Do

The final vote: Ohio Stadium vs. Ohio Statehouse

Alissa Widman Neese
Side-by-side photos of Ohio Stadium and Ohio Statehouse
Photos: Jamie Sabau, Robert Cross/Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images

It's all come down to this, folks.

After hundreds of votes, we have to agree with your Columbus Madness choices thus far.

  • While we love all the iconic landmarks featured in our contest, nothing is embedded in our city's DNA quite like Statehouse politics and Ohio State football.

The latest: Both Ohio Stadium and the Ohio Statehouse crushed their competition by a 3-to-1 voting margin.

  • But now you have to pick just one?

The bottom line: This is going to be like picking a favorite child. Good luck!

🗳️ Vote in our Columbus Madness Championship — the winner will be announced on Tuesday!

Your final four voting results

Matchup 1

Ohio Statehouse - 65.9%

COSI 34.1%

Matchup 2

Ohio Stadium - 65.9%

Columbus Dispatch sign - 34.1%

