The final vote: Ohio Stadium vs. Ohio Statehouse
It's all come down to this, folks.
After hundreds of votes, we have to agree with your Columbus Madness choices thus far.
- While we love all the iconic landmarks featured in our contest, nothing is embedded in our city's DNA quite like Statehouse politics and Ohio State football.
The latest: Both Ohio Stadium and the Ohio Statehouse crushed their competition by a 3-to-1 voting margin.
- But now you have to pick just one?
The bottom line: This is going to be like picking a favorite child. Good luck!
Your final four voting results
Matchup 1
Ohio Statehouse - 65.9%
COSI 34.1%
Matchup 2
Ohio Stadium - 65.9%
Columbus Dispatch sign - 34.1%
