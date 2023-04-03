23 mins ago - Food and Drink

Who will be crowned Columbus' burger king?

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a cheeseburger with the Axios "A" as a grillmark on the burger patty.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's all come down to this, folks. After three rounds of voting, you've whittled down a list of 16 delicious Central Ohio burgers to just two.

What's happening: Our final burger bracket showdown features two Columbus classics.

  • Thurman Cafe, a historic German Village haunt with burgers as big as your head, has been flipping oversized patties since 1942. It's been hard to grab a table ever since "Man vs. Food" took notice in 2008.
  • Cap City Fine Diner, meanwhile, has dished out classy comfort food since 1995, including a juicy All-American cheeseburger. It's famed local restaurateur Cameron Mitchell's second-oldest concept, now with three locations.

The latest: Both restaurants beat their Fry-nal Four competition by a 3-to-1 margin.

😅 Our take: … do we have to pick?

🗳️ What's next: Before watching tonight's March Madness Championship game, vote in our championship round!

  • Be quick! Voting closes at 3pm Tuesday.
Bracket: Axios Visuals
Bracket: Axios Visuals
